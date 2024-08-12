Better Quality Data, Better Quality Services – The Latest Changes To New Zealand’s Consumer Survey

Several improvements have been made to New Zealand’s most comprehensive survey which collects data on the consumer system. As a result, the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation (MBIE) is better positioned to work with our partners in the system to empower and build the capability of everyday consumers to resolve issues.

For the first time, MBIE has worked with the Commerce Commission to roll out the New Zealand Consumer Survey fully online. The survey has been ongoing since 2016, however this year, changes were made to sharpen its focus and leverage a larger sample size, totalling 3,500 respondents.

Greater confidence can be placed in the data as a result, the information helping agencies have a better understanding of consumer confidence, experience, and overall awareness of consumer matters.

The report found that in the last two years, there has been a decline in the number of consumers experiencing problems with a product or service – 41% compared to 55% and greater success resolving issues which arise, 54% in 2024 compared to 47% in 2022. The percentage of issues resolved to consumers satisfaction has also improved – 38% in 2024 compared to 31% in 2022.

These statistics are an encouraging result despite cost of living challenges resulting in an overall drop in purchasing across many of the sectors measured in the survey. Better quality data helps to support MBIE and the wider system to fine-tune services and resources.

National Manager of Consumer Services, Simon Gallagher reiterates the importance and value that the surveys add.

“These trends really do make a difference to how we can deliver our services – we get to understand where the gaps are, see trends over time and learn what works and what doesn’t.”

An interesting trend the team observed this year, was that there is a general decrease in consumers directly contacting businesses when problems arise (87% compared to 93% in 2022). However, more people are taking to online reviews and commenting on social media to speak out.

The survey also highlighted the barriers to dispute resolution services, the biggest one being lack of knowledge about where to go – 41% of consumers. The second leading barrier was believing using services wasn’t worth the effort/product wasn’t of significant value (31%).

“Our Consumer Protection website is a great place to start when faced with an issue regarding something you have purchased.”

“Think of it as a central hub of information and a place where people can get connected to guidance and the support they need,” says Mr Gallagher.

With this year’s results, the team is continuing to incorporate improvements to their services and help to build capability and confidence in seeking out resolution within the consumer realm.

The results from 2024 also reinforce an ongoing trend that there is good awareness of consumer rights and laws with 89% of respondents being aware of the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA), 90% aware of the Fair-Trading Act (FTA) , and 62% aware of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

More work will soon be underway in this space, to find the most recent updates and information visit: Consumer laws | Consumer Protection

See the full report here: New Zealand consumer surveys | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz)

