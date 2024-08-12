‘Southerly Buster’ Makes Its Way North – Strong Winds And Cold Temperatures Expected Across The Country

Covering period of Monday 12 - Thursday 15 August

The decision between wearing a raincoat and a beanie, or shorts and a t-shirt, will be tough this week. MetService is forecasting changing winds which will in turn bring fluctuating temperatures for the week ahead.

The week begins with MetService issuing Strong Wind Watches along the eastern coast of Aotearoa New Zealand, from Kaikoura northwards to Wellington and up to Hastings. An intense cold front, known colloquially as a ‘southerly buster’, is making a quick journey northward.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor explains, “A ‘southerly buster’ is a particularly strong cold front, characterised by blustery wind changes and a large drop in temperatures. A drop of 10°C in a matter of minutes and winds suddenly gusting 90km/h is not unusual with the passage of these fronts.”

A risk of thunderstorms with hail is also forecast for eastern areas. This all adds up to a rather dramatic Monday afternoon and evening in the east.

The aftermath will be felt into Tuesday, with heavy swells of up to six metres forecast off the east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands. Elsewhere it will be the beginning of the calm after the storm as high pressure builds over the country. Wednesday wakes to a cold morning, especially about the central North Island where forecast minimum temperatures are sub-zero, below the average for this time of year.

The cold snap is short lived with above average temperatures expected from Wednesday afternoon as milder westerly winds develop about the lower half of the South Island, then spread northwards over Thursday. Another swing to the lower end of the temperature scale, and a burst of heavy rain could be seen over the weekend.

Keeping up to date with the latest forecasts will be paramount for anyone making outdoor plans – no matter where you are in the country.

