Stolen Vehicle Lands Five Arrests

Police have taken five youths into custody after a stolen vehicle was spotted travelling through Weymouth during the early hours of this morning.

At about 3.38am, Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle travelling on State Highway 20 through the Waterview Tunnel.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark Chivers, says with assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter the vehicle was quickly located travelling through South Auckland at high speed.

“The vehicle was then abandoned on Taitimu Drive and five occupants were seen running into properties on McGreal Place.

“All five were quickly taken into custody without incident,” he says.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of this incident.

“Our staff worked together to ensure this incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.”

The youths, aged between 11-17, were all referred to Youth Aid Services.

© Scoop Media

