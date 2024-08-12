Experienced Leaders Appointed To Public Trust Board

Experienced leaders Dr Harley Aish, Matthew Harker, Anita Killeen and Karen Price have been appointed to Public Trust’s Board.

“These four new Board members bring fresh perspectives, knowledge and expertise from across a range of sectors that will further strengthen Public Trust’s leadership capability,” says Public Trust Chair Ian Fitzgerald.

“As New Zealand’s largest and only publicly owned provider of trustee and estate administration services, Public Trust’s purpose is to empower New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies. We welcome these experienced leaders to the Board to support our strategic priorities at a governance level.

“The Board remains focused on ensuring Public Trust continues to deliver value for the good of New Zealand now and into the future,” he said.

“I would like to express my deep appreciation to outgoing Board members, Graham Naylor and Kirsty Campbell for their valuable contribution and years of service.”

With these appointments, Public Trust will have eight members on its Board, including existing members Ian Fitzgerald (Chair), John Duncan (Deputy Chair), Meleane Burgess and Kevin Murphy.

Dr Harley Aish BHB, MBChB, FRNZCGP, MInstD

Harley is an experienced Director and practicing General Practitioner. He is a Member of the Institute of Directors and a Fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners. He has held a variety of governance roles across the health and financial services industry, including Chair of Medial Assurance Society Group, Chair of ProCare Health Ltd, Director of HBH, Director of Geneva Finance and Quest Insurance. These governance roles have included being committee member or Chair of Audit and Risk, Investment, People and Remuneration committees. As a Director, Harley brings a unique mixture of experience across health and finance sectors and brings a different perspective to the challenges organisations face in Aotearoa.

Matthew Harker LLB (Hons), BMS (Hons)

Matthew brings to Public Trust extensive commercial and governance experience and a deep commitment to community development and improved service delivery. He has held senior roles in New Zealand and the UK across health, accessibility, social and community housing, and aged care sectors. Matthew’s other governance roles include Kāinga Ora’s Construction Programme Advisory Panel, Plunket New Zealand, West Auckland Trust Services, Beachlands South, Be. Lab, Te Toi Mahana and the NZ Optimist Dinghy Association. Based in Auckland, he is a senior leader with proven experience of successfully working closely with boards, stakeholders and executive teams. Matthew has a background in corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions in the UK.

Anita Killeen LLB

Anita is a Financial Services Barrister and professional Director. She is the former Chief Prosecutor and Chief Legal Advisor of the Serious Fraud Office and holds a variety of governance roles in the legal, financial, NZX, local and central government and not for profit sectors including having served as Chair of the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board, Independent Non-Executive Director of General Capital Ltd, Deputy Chair of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Commercial Investment Board, Deputy Chair of NetSafe New Zealand, Independent Director of the Domain Name Commission, Director of UNICEF Aotearoa and Director of SPCA Auckland. Anita is a member of the Institute of Directors and the New Zealand Law Society.

Karen Price LLM, LLB, CFInstD

Karen is an experienced independent Director. Her governance career has spanned a range of sectors including structural and water engineering, architecture, electricity, adult education, environmental science, green energy certification, and horticulture. Karen is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a member of its board. Excited by innovation, Karen chose a pioneering career in climate change over 30 years ago. She has advised many companies, their boards and several governments about their climate risks and how best to manage those. Karen co-founded several successful private and public organisations – the NZ Society for Risk Management; the NZ Carbon Exchange Limited, and environment law firm ChanceryGreen.

© Scoop Media

