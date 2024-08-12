Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Arrested For Feilding Shooting

Monday, 12 August 2024, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting in Feilding on 5 April 2024.

The victim of the shooting suffered a serious leg injury.

The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at a Feilding address on 9 August.

“This arrest is a great result for the Feilding community,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson.

“Although we knew that those involved in this incident were known to each other, and there was no wider threat to members of the public, there is no doubt the incident would have been deeply concerning for people who live nearby.”

The 43-year-old man arrested on 9 August has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in Palmerston North District Court on 10 August and is due to reappear on 17 September.

