Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Crew Carries Out 38 Missions Across The Region

Photo/Supplied

July was a busy month for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 38 life-saving missions across the Lakes and Central Plateau region. The crew's diverse range of missions included 14 inter-hospital transfers, 3 medical emergencies, 1 rescue, 10 rural or farm-related incidents, 1 motor vehicle accident, and 9 miscellaneous missions. The crew were seen in the likes of Rotorua with 7 inter-hospital transfers throughout the month, and Taupo Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers carried out by the crew. Along with Turoa Ski Field which had 2 missions, Kaimanawa Forrest with 1 rescue and Whakarewarewa Forest (The Redwoods) with 1 incident requiring a winch rescue in the remote area.

The month started off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 50s who was suffering from a medical condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday evening, July 5th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kinloch for a female in her teens who sustained serious injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The following morning, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Kaimanawa Forrest for a male in 60s who sustained injuries after a fall while hunting. The patient was transported to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday morning, July 7th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Reporoa for a male in his teens who sustained serious injuries. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Turoa Ski Field for a male in his 20s who sustained fracture injuries after a fall while skiing. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday evening, July 8th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Turoa Ski Field for a young male who was suffering from an asthma attack. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, July 13th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Iwikau Village for a female in her 50s who was suffering from a medical condition. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

Later that afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Murupapa for a female in her 30s who was experiencing an anaphylactic reaction. The patient was swiftly flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, July 14th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Oruanui for a male in his 80s who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was swiftly transported to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 17th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waiotaka Valley for a male in his 80s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, July 21st, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Desert Road for a patient in their 20s who sustained a dislocated elbow after a large fall. The patient was transported to Taupo Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, July 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Turangi for a female in her 60s who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

The following afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Desert Road for a male in his 20s who sustained injuries while hunting. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, July 27th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakarewarewa Forrest (The Redwoods) for a male in his 30s who sustained serious injuries after falling while mountain biking downhill. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction via winch. The CCFP was first lowered down to the patient, where they treated his injuries before preparing him to be extracted in a stretcher. The patient was then transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen everyday and it’s what happened next that makes the difference… you make that difference. Donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter - https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue-helicopter/donate

