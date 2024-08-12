Funding Unlocked: Regional And Unitary Councils’ Flood Management Projects Get The Go Ahead

Regional and unitary councils are set to start work this year on a suite of flood risk reduction projects, in addition to their own funded programme of works, thanks to the unlocking of central government funding confirmed by Minister for Regional Development Hon. Shane Jones at the Regional Growth Summit in Nelson today.

The funding, first signalled in Budget 2024, will enable 42 projects aimed at enhancing the resilience of flood-prone communities and essential infrastructure across New Zealand.

Central Government are meeting 60% of the cost of the projects and regional and unitary councils will contribute the rest in a joint co-investment approach that will help to secure the economic, societal, and environmental wellbeing of our country.

Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa advised that the co-investment approach is an important step towards mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events and the goal of effective climate adaption. Te Uru Kahika is pleased to partnering with Central Government to deliver these projects through a funding model that reflects the benefits to GDP and essential infrastructure from investment in prevention rather than clean up.

Daran Ponter, Champion of Te Uru Kahika River Managers Special Interest Group and Chair of Greater Wellington Regional Council, congratulated the minister for releasing the funding.

“We know that investing in flood prevention not only reduces the cost of recovery but also safeguards lives, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and roads. By partnering with central government, unitary and regional councils can accelerate the delivery of projects that defend our communities and assets from the devastating impact of floods,” said Cr. Ponter.

Regional and unitary councils can now proceed with a range of essential flood management activities before Christmas. These include upgrading stopbanks, work on riverbeds, managing slash, erosion protection measures, and relocating infrastructure to safer areas.

“With the funding now unlocked, regional and unitary councils can start constructing these projects with confidence.

“We look forward to continuing to work with central government to design a modern and sustainable investment pipeline of infrastructure projects that reduce the risk of flooding for vulnerable communities,” added Cr Ponter.

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) Chair Peter Scott has also championed a co-investment approach and is welcoming today’s announcement.

“This is really significant for us here in Canterbury – where we have more than 78,000 km of rivers and streams. Flooding is our more frequent natural hazard, and when it comes to resilience measures, ratepayers’ money can only go so far.

“This funding support means we can crack on with extra work to protect our communities and vital infrastructure, which ultimately, benefits the entire country,” said Cr. Scott.

Michael McCartney, speaking in his role as Te Uru Kahika Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor, emphasised the benefits of accelerated project timelines.

“The release of this funding allows councils to complete these 42 infrastructure projects much sooner than ratepayers could manage alone, significantly reducing our communities' exposure to the costs and impacts of flooding across New Zealand. Investing in flood prevention is far cheaper and better than spending on flood recovery.

“As we all prepare for more frequent and severe weather events, today’s investment from central government progresses our ability to meet the challenge.

“It’s good news for all New Zealand as well as those people living in the areas that are set to benefit from an increased level of protection from flooding once these projects are complete. New Zealand must continue to co-invest in flood management before the deluge,” said Mr. McCartney.

McCartney also noted the successful Resilient River Communities programme, a joint initiative between regional and unitary councils and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, which has advanced 55 flood resilience projects nationwide since 2020.

Te Uru Kahika remains committed to advocating for pre-emptive adaptation measures and will need to use all the tools in the box to address increasing flood risk, including enhanced spatial planning, planned relocation, and wider catchment nature-based solutions.

The organisation looks forward to continuing its partnership with the government to ensure the safety and resilience of New Zealand’s communities against flooding and other natural hazards.

