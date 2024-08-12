New Zealand Deerstalkers Association To Be Formally Acknowledged As Conservationists

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) fully supports the Conservation (Membership of New Zealand Conservation Authority) Amendment Bill announced today that acknowledges recreational hunters’ significant role in New Zealand’s conservation landscape.

Under the proposed Member’s Bill from ACT Conservation spokesperson Cameron Luxton, the NZDA would be awarded a seat on the New Zealand Conservation Authority, alongside representatives from iwi, the Royal Society, Forest and Bird, and Federated Mountain Clubs.

NZDA President Callum Sheridan expressed strong support for the Bill, stating, "Hunters are deeply committed to our forests and public lands, and this hands-on experience gives us unique insights into what needs to be done in the field. This Bill finally acknowledges the substantial and long-standing contributions that recreational hunters and the NZDA have made to conservation efforts over the years."

The NZDA’s commitment to conservation is woven into the fabric of New Zealand’s history, dating back to our founder Geoffrey Orbell, who famously rediscovered the takahe in 1948—a species previously thought to be extinct. While hunting, Orbell followed a strange bird call and located three of these birds, highlighting the crucial role hunters play in maintaining New Zealand’s forests and bird life.

More recently, as part of conservation efforts and trapping by NZDA members and DOC in the Southern Lakes area, 18 takahe (9 breeding pairs) were returned to the Greenstone and Caples in August 2023 in partnership with local iwi. Deerstalker members, as stewards of the Upper Caples and Mid Greenstone huts, dedicated over 4,300 volunteer hours during this time.

These efforts included significant hut maintenance, and pest control operations, resulting in substantial improvements to both facilities and local wildlife management. The commitment of our volunteers not only exemplifies NZDA's dedication to conservation and public service but also reflects a strong partnership with the Department of Conservation, iwi, and local stakeholders to preserve and enhance New Zealand’s natural heritage.

Gwyn Thurlow, CEO of the NZDA, emphasized the value of the association's work, noting, "Our members carry out extensive conservation efforts without burdening the taxpayer. This includes the maintenance of tracks and huts, which provide safe routes and refuges, alleviating financial pressures on the Department of Conservation."

“It’s great to see the Government coalition partners working in unison to acknowledge the importance of our country’s hunting and fishing culture and its importance to conservation. National’s policy on Recreation, Culture and Food said it would strengthen representation on boards in New Zealand by giving recreational hunters and fishers a voice through permanent seats for hunting and fishing on the Conservation Authority”, said Thurlow.

The NZDA fully supports ACT's stance that effective management of the DOC estate must involve input from those who are actively engaged in the field, driven by passion and practical experience.

As New Zealand's largest independent conservation and hunting organisation, the NZDA looks forward to the opportunity to represent recreational hunters and contribute to the betterment of New Zealand’s natural environment as a member of the Conservation Authority, when this Bill passes into law following Royal Assent.

© Scoop Media

