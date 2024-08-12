Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Join Our Police Whānau: We Want You In The Wairarapa!

Monday, 12 August 2024, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Do you want a job where no day is the same, where the type of work is broad and varied and you can help people and make a difference in people’s lives?

If so, then New Zealand Police need you and we are recruiting now for the Wairarapa area.

Every day is different in the New Zealand Police and there are many roles available here in Wairarapa so you would never be bored. Listed below are a few of the things you could do in your career:

• Detective • Youth Aid Services • Search and Rescue • Family Harm Team • Community and Rural Policing or • Iwi Liaison Officer.

Outside of work there is plenty to do and see. Not only can you enjoy relaxed and quiet living, there's also...

• Many beautiful beaches • Tramping in the Tararua ranges • Best fishing, hunting and diving • Great cafes, restaurants and shops and • Great schools and family activities.

Come along and check out our New Zealand Police Recruitment Event

When: Tomorrow, Tuesday 13th August 2024 
Venue: Masterton Police Station, 21 Church Street, Masterton 
Time: 6:00pm to 8:00pm 
Contact: Sergeant Roger Newton on srwairarapa@police.govt.nz

Ka Haumaru te Hapori i te Kotahitanga (Safer Communities Together)

