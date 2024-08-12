Missing Tikipunga Girl Located

Gordon Campbell: On Making Profits From The Ferries Fiasco

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has taken a ton of flak for not having a Plan B in place before she cancelled Kiwirail’s contract for the new Cook Strait ferries. Yet maybe her own Plan A all along has been to use a public private partnership (PPP) to fund the project, rather than having the state fund it directly. In a not-unrelated move in June, the government’s “independent” advisory group floated the option of creating an entirely new entity to run the ferries.