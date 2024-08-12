Member’s Bill To Include Hunter And Angler Representation On Conservation Matters Welcomed

A new private member’s bill giving hunters and anglers representation on the New Zealand Conservation Authority recognises the role they play in safeguarding the country’s wild places, says Fish & Game New Zealand and the Game Animal Council.

ACT Conservation spokesperson Cameron Luxton has introduced a member’s bill to the ballot that would give hunters and anglers seats at the table with the Conservation Authority.

The New Zealand Conservation Authority has 13 members, with seats set aside for nominees from iwi, the Royal Society, Forest and Bird, and Federated Mountain Clubs, however there are no places for hunters and anglers.

“Hunters and anglers play a very important role in conservation in New Zealand and it’s only fair they have a voice and a seat at the table,” says Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish & Game New Zealand.

“Every day, rain, hail and shine, hunters and anglers are ensuring our wild places stay wild. They act as important guardians of New Zealand’s natural environment, contributing thousands of volunteer hours every year to protect our flora and fauna.

“Hunters and anglers bring practical on the ground experience in controlling pests and managing valued introduced species. They’re passionate about New Zealand’s unique wild places. It’s part of who they are as New Zealanders.”

Tim Gale, Game Animal Council General Manager, says hunters are one of the largest users of public conservation land so any planning or policy decisions significantly impact hunter activity.

“If passed, this bill will go a long way to continue to strengthen the collaborative links between hunting and conservation.”

The bill would allow the Minister of Conservation to appoint two further members to the board – one appointed on recommendation of the New Zealand Deerstalker’s Association, and one appointed after consultation with both Fish and Game and the Game Animal Council.

Both organisations look forward to following the progress of the bill.

© Scoop Media

