Release Of Flood Protection Funding Welcomed By Greater Wellington

Flood protection work / Supplied

Sixteen flood protection projects in the Wellington Region will soon be underway following the release of $101m of Government co-funding committed in Budget 2024.

Greater Wellington deputy chair and Wairarapa councillor Adrienne Staples says the regional council is “ready to push play” on the projects – after funding for 42 flood protection schemes across the motu was unlocked by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.

“Fifteen of our 16 projects are in the Wairarapa,” Cr Staples says. “Jobs will be created as we strengthen flood defences for homes, schools, roads and businesses.

“It’s great local and central government are working together to accelerate the safeguarding of flood prone communities and essential infrastructure.

“We look forward to our partnership anchoring a pipeline of projects that enhances the resilience of regional economies from extreme weather events.”

Regional and unitary councils will fund 40% and the Government 60% of each project, proposed in the Before the Deluge 2.0 business case.

Greater Wellington strategic flood resilience advisor Graeme Campbell says work on the 16 projects will begin this summer.

“Plans are in place to build hard defences like stopbanks, rock walls and groynes. We’re also ready to enhance natural flood defences by planting native trees on riverbanks and berms,” Mr Campbell says.

“With government funding unlocked, we can get to work with the community, mana whenua and construction partners to complete our 16 projects over the next three years.”

Greater Wellington’s projects are:

River Rd, Masterton Stage 2, River Rd, Masterton Stage 3, Waipoua SH2 left bank protection, Waipoua Industrial Site - Akura Road, Fullers Bend Protections, Greytown, Awaroa Floodway Sill Upgrade, Masterton Water Supply Protection, Hood Aerodrome, Masterton, Ōtaki Cliffs Riverbank Protection, Tawaha Floodway Sill, Pukio East Stopbank Upgrade, Flood Gates - Fish Passage upgrades, South Masterton Stopbank, Homebush Wastewater Treatment Plan resilience works, Upper Ruamāhanga Buffer establishment, Whakawhiriwhiri Stream.

