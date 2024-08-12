REVEALED: Auckland Transport Spends More Than $450,000 On ‘Free’ Bike Riding Lessons And Workshops

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal through the Local Government Official Information Act that Auckland Transport has spent $455,719 on a series of bike riding lessons, courses and workshops since FY 2023.

Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance Spokesperson, Sam Warren, said:

“They certainly are taking us for a ride. Most people wouldn’t dream of asking Auckland Transport for a driving lesson, or how to do an oil change – so why does AT think its their job to teach locals to ride bikes or fix chains?

“Pedalling these courses as ‘free’ is taking one too many liberties with the public purse, especially as Aucklanders are facing a series successive of rate hikes over the next few years.

“It’s not free; it actually cost $233,784 in 2023; and $221,935 in 2024. As for 2025, all bets are off. Our advice to Auckland Transport is to put the brakes on these ridiculous courses and focus on actually running a functional transport network."

