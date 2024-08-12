Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
LGNZ Pleased With Progress On Time Of Use Charging

Monday, 12 August 2024, 6:09 pm
Press Release: LGNZ

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will be legislating this year to enable councils to introduce time of use charging on their roads.

“This is a prudent and pragmatic step that LGNZ has long advocated for”, LGNZ Transport Forum chair Neil Holdom said.

“One of the easiest ways we can provide better infrastructure is being smarter about how we use existing assets.

“Time of use charging does that by smoothing demand out across the day and reducing congestion at peak times. This will mean less time stuck in traffic for Kiwis and therefore increases in productivity, particularly in our big cities.

“It will also help ease pressure on rates by reducing the need for new roading projects.

“While the Government has rightfully said that time of use charging is not a revenue gathering mechanism, it makes sense that any funds raised will be invested back into transport projects in the area they were gathered.

“As the Government moves forward with legislation, it will be important to ensure the framework is designed with sufficient flexibility so that schemes can be adapted to local conditions. LGNZ looks forward to working with the Government to ensure time of use charging is workable for councils on the ground,” Neil Holdom said.

© Scoop Media

