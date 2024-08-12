New Board Seeks Public Support For The 2024 Christchurch Show

New Chair of the Canterbury A&P Association (CAPA) Board, Sir David Carter, is asking the region to show its support for this year’s Christchurch Show.

The former Parliament Speaker, Minister and long-time local Member of Parliament was elected Chair of the CAPA Board, following the Annual General Meeting held today in Christchurch.

Others elected to the Board at the Annual General meeting are the independents Peter Engel (Operations Manager for Hazletts) and Ethan Hill (Senior Manager – Audit at BDO). They will be joined by Bryce Murray and Brent Chamberlain from the General Committee.

“We’re asking the public to purchase early tickets, sponsors to sign up and our trade exhibitors to get on board early and book a stand,” Sir David said. “To be a long-term success the Show needs to return to a strong financial position, but we can’t do this alone. We need a lot of support.”

Sir David said that when he heard there was talk of not having a Show this year he was absolutely dismayed. “The Show is a fundamental part of Christchurch’s history – it has been running in some form since 1862 and is the longest-running agricultural Show in the South Island.

“While it is called the Christchurch Show this year, we want to return to the New Zealand Agricultural show in 2025. The Show is literally the country coming to town. I wanted to get involved at a Board level to ensure that the Show goes on, not only this year, but for another 100 years,” he said.

Sir David has been a member of CAPA for 50 years and has a long history of serving the rural community, including serving as agriculture minister for primary industries.

Sir David said that the backing already received from local businesses committed to supporting this historic Canterbury event is extremely positive.

“Our event partners Event Hire are underwriting parts of the Christchurch Show, and we can’t thank them enough. They have stepped up and said the Show must go on.”

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said he was very happy the Show was going on and that there were solid plans in place to ensure its longevity. “This is part of our history, and it is important that it continues for our city. So, I hope that everyone will get behind it and get to the Show rain, hail or shine. As a community we need to support this iconic event.”

Co-owner of Event Hire, Phil Anderson said that as a proud Canterbury event company they were shocked when they heard that the Show wasn’t going to run.

“We said we think we can make it work, so we asked for an opportunity to make it happen.”

Phil Anderson said that while the 2024 Show will be scaled back slightly all the things people love about the Show will still take place.

“People coming to the Show will still get to see a unique combination of livestock displays, stock judging, trade sites, competition events and entertainment. We are also making some slight changes to this year’s show.

“One big but welcome change for many will be that it’s cheaper for adults to come to the show. We’ve halved the price to $20 for adults and we are hoping to attract a sponsor to subsidise the cost of kids’ tickets.

“We are also going to run the show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, rather than Wednesday to Friday. This will significantly reduce the queues and parking pressure that have previously been experienced on the Friday, which has traditionally been the last day.

“We’re also introducing some new events this year such as drone racing and the return of tractor pulling.”

Phil Anderson said there will be more announcements about new experiences and events right up to Show Day.

