Work Ongoing To Resolve Nelson Incident

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Tasman District Commander:

Nelson Police are continuing work to peacefully resolve an incident at a Motueka Street house.

Emergency services were called to the address at 10.15am today, after reports of a family harm-related incident.

There were four people in the house at the time.

Cordons were put in place in the surrounding area as a precaution and several nearby schools went into lockdown, as did Nelson Hospital.

A significant police resource has been deployed to the incident, including the Armed Offenders Squad and the Police Negotiation Team.

Two people have since left the address.

Both are reported to be uninjured with one being transported to hospital by Ambulance to be checked over.

School lockdowns were lifted to allow students to leave at the end of the school day.

The cordoned area has been reduced to enable entrance to Nelson Hospital for those who need to access the hospital, and to allow ‘residents only’ access to some streets.

Police would like to thank the community, particularly those who live in or near the cordoned area, for their patience and cooperation as we work to resolve this situation.

We know that this will have been an incredibly unsettling event and we want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to bring the matter to a peaceful conclusion.

