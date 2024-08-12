Body Recovered In Search Of Missing Boy In Tiniroto

The Police team searching for the missing five-year-old in Tiniroto have found a body.

The Police National Dive Squad has this afternoon recovered the body of a boy, believed to be Khyzah, from a pond on a Tiniroto property.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki says it is a sad end to a huge search effort.

“This is obviously not the outcome we, the searchers, and the community were hoping for, and our hearts go out to Khyzah’s whānau and all those who loved him,” Inspector Paki says.

“I would like to thank everyone in the community who has contributed to this effort, whether it was actively searching, or simply providing kai and kind words.

“We have a wonderful tight-knit community here and we see the best of it in situations like this.”

Khyzah’s whānau will be offered appropriate support as they come to terms with what has happened.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

