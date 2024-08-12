Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Body Recovered In Search Of Missing Boy In Tiniroto

Monday, 12 August 2024, 6:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Police team searching for the missing five-year-old in Tiniroto have found a body.

The Police National Dive Squad has this afternoon recovered the body of a boy, believed to be Khyzah, from a pond on a Tiniroto property.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki says it is a sad end to a huge search effort.

“This is obviously not the outcome we, the searchers, and the community were hoping for, and our hearts go out to Khyzah’s whānau and all those who loved him,” Inspector Paki says.

“I would like to thank everyone in the community who has contributed to this effort, whether it was actively searching, or simply providing kai and kind words.

“We have a wonderful tight-knit community here and we see the best of it in situations like this.”

Khyzah’s whānau will be offered appropriate support as they come to terms with what has happened.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 