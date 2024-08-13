Delays Expected Following Earlier Crash, Penrose

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a crash in Penrose earlier this morning.

At about 2.14am, emergency services responded to a serious crash involving a truck and vehicle on Great South Road, near the intersection of Sylvia Park Road.

One person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route or expect delays until the scene is cleared.

