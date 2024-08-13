Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Incident Resolved Safely

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 7:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Tasman District Commander

Police have successfully resolved an incident at a Motueka Street house in Nelson overnight.

Just before 2am, a man was taken into custody safely after around 15 and a half hours.

The other person remaining inside the address is safe and not injured.

The cordons have been lifted, and Motueka Street has reopened.

A significant Police resource was deployed to this incident and included Police Negotiation staff and officers from Canterbury and Wellington.

We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved, and those victims are being offered ongoing support.

Police would like to thank the community, especially those in the surrounding areas for their patience and cooperation throughout what was a very unsettling time.

I would also like to thank all our staff for their incredible dedication and hard work to ensuring this incident was resolved safely.

A 56-year-old man is expected to face a kidnapping charge in Nelson District Court today.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 