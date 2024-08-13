Nelson Incident Resolved Safely

Superintendent Tracey Thompson, Tasman District Commander

Police have successfully resolved an incident at a Motueka Street house in Nelson overnight.

Just before 2am, a man was taken into custody safely after around 15 and a half hours.

The other person remaining inside the address is safe and not injured.

The cordons have been lifted, and Motueka Street has reopened.

A significant Police resource was deployed to this incident and included Police Negotiation staff and officers from Canterbury and Wellington.

We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved, and those victims are being offered ongoing support.

Police would like to thank the community, especially those in the surrounding areas for their patience and cooperation throughout what was a very unsettling time.

I would also like to thank all our staff for their incredible dedication and hard work to ensuring this incident was resolved safely.

A 56-year-old man is expected to face a kidnapping charge in Nelson District Court today.

