Tātau Tātau O Te Wairoa Trust Invites Government To Partner On Horticulture Expansion

Minister Patterson with TToTW Trust, Haumako and E TIPU staff and board members

Image/Supplied

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa appreciated the visit from Minister Mark Patterson, Minister for Rural Communities, Associate Minister of Agriculture and Associate Minister of Regional Development, enabling him to see first-hand the horticulture opportunity for Wairoa and potential for partnership to help accelerate horticultural development in the region.

Since transitioning from traditional sheep and beef farming, Tātau Tātau Horticulture – ‘Haumako’ has successfully planted 18 hectares of apples on Tara Orchard north of Wairoa in collaboration with Ohuia Incorporation. Having learnt many lessons from the Tara orchard, Haumako invested in Whakapau Farm with the vision of a thriving horticultural region in Wairoa. This shift has not only fostered local employment but has also provided invaluable training for rangatahi, promoting sustainable regional growth.

During Minister Patterson’s visit to Whakapau orchard on Friday 9th of August, Chairman of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairo, Leon Symes detailed the importance of the orchards next phase of investments. Symes emphasised to the Minister how the next phase of development is necessary for maintaining apple quality and optimising local processing.

“Government partnership is pivotal for Wairoa’s future. It will help enable us to further diversify our economy, create valuable local jobs, enhance infrastructure efficiency, support local businesses, and establish Wairoa as a key contributor for the horticultural and food industry across Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.”

Symes said that they had already secured the necessary resource consents and completed engagement with local whānau and hapū.

"Minister Patterson's visit allows government to see what we've invested in and achieved so far and how critical infrastructure is to the expansion and security of horticulture and food in the district."

Haumako continues to champion talent development through its horticulture cadet programme, which has achieved notable success. Recent graduates, including five who have secured management positions within Haumako’s Whakapau and Tara orchards, exemplifying the programme’s effectiveness. Additionally, Sirius Tamati-Smith, a graduate, was honoured as the Best Apple Grower at the 2024 Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition in June.

Robin Kaa (Tātau Tātau Horticulture GM) emphasizes, “the Haumako board and kaimahi have put in significant effort to reach our current position and we have very ambitious goals for the future. We are confident in our strategic vision and value the support from our partners who have joined us on our journey. We trust they will witness the positive outcomes of their investment(s) in the present and near future.”

“Tātau Tātau has a strong track record with government already on delivering projects that make a difference for our people and economy,” said Symes.

