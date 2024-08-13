Masterton District Council Is Open For Business

Masterton District Council is making it easier for new businesses to get started with its Taking Care of Business (TCOB) one-stop shop.

The new way of working means aspiring business owners can fill out one form and a dedicated Business Support Advisor will help them navigate the licenses, consents, and application timelines they’ll need to meet to open a compliant business.

Matt Steele, Economic Development Lead said: “We’re here to support businesses getting their doors open. Taking Care of Business means our entrepreneurs get a coordinated response and great customer service.

“There can be lots of legal requirements when you open a new business. Depending on the type of business, people might need to work with multiple teams like building, planning, and health. Talking to us early means we can outline what’s required and get it moving all at once.”

The process is treated as commercially sensitive to ensure confidentiality and is completely free.

More information can be found on the Council website.

