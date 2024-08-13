Porirua Joins The Battle Of The Burgers

The grills have fired up for 2024 as Porirua’s hospitality legends vie again for the best burger as part of Burger Wellington.

Punters have until 25 August to sample and rate the 11 special burgers in this Visa Wellington On a Plate competition.

There are a mouth-watering mix of flavours, and even something sweet.

As well as competing against nearly 200 burgers in the overall competition, one will be crowned as Porirua champion via public vote.

Here’s what’s on offer this year, with prices ranging from $15-$29:

Columbus Coffee Porirua (Mitre 10 Mega) - The Butter Bird

Elemental Eats (Kenepuru Drive) - Mucho Crunch Birria

Get Fixed Bicycle Café (City Centre) - Reuben on Rye

Regular (Te Rauparaha Arena) - Caramelo Gelato Cream

Sandbar Mana (Mana Esplanade) - Great Mana Olympian

Sushil’s Musclechef Kitchen and Café (Aotea) - Celebration of Spices

t bay café (Titahi Bay) - P, B & J for Adults

The Karaage Kid Porirua (City Centre) - The Plug

Tuk Tuk Thai Kitchen (City Centre) - Laosy

Whitby Co-Op Kitchen & Bar (Whitby) - Collider Kai

Wilson Barbecue (City Centre) - Pull my Pig Wing-

-Check Wilson Barbecue’s social media to see when they’re opening.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it’s encouraging to see new contenders, such as Elemental Eats and Regular café, along with last year’s Porirua winner t bay café returning with a new offering.

"The different burgers on offer reflect the wide range of fantastic eateries we have in our city.

"Events like Burger Wellington let us support our local businesses to compete on a similar standing with other eateries across the region."

