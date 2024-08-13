Visitor Arrivals Up On 2023 But Down On 2019

Overseas visitor arrivals to New Zealand totalled 3.2 million in the June 2024 year, according to data released by Stats NZ today. This was up 676,000 (27 percent) from the June 2023 year.

“The rise in visitor arrivals in the June 2024 year was mostly driven by China, the United States, and Australia,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Despite the increase, overseas visitor arrivals in the June 2024 year were 17 percent lower than the record for a June year of 3.9 million in 2019.

For the June 2024 year, Australia was the main source of visitor arrivals, followed by the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and India.

