Annual Net Migration Falls

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand had a net migration gain of 73,300 in the June 2024 year, down from the peak in late-2023, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“On an annual basis we still have net migration gains, but these have been falling from the provisional peak of 136,600 in the October 2023 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Despite the recent fall, the net migration gain in the June 2024 year is the third largest net gain ever for a June year.

Net migration is the difference between migrant arrivals and migrant departures.

“Migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand citizens are down from their peak in the October 2023 year, while migrant departures of New Zealand citizens and non-New Zealand citizens are both up,” Islam said.

https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/annual-net-migration-falls/

https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-june-2024/

