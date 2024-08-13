NPDC To Start Work On Replacing Almost Century-old Sewer Pipe Near Pukekura Park

A sewer pipe that’s carried wastewater from Pukekura Park and 600 homes in central New Plymouth since 1932 will be replaced this month.

The 67 metres of clay pipe in Gilbert Street – between Liardet Street and Victoria Road – is at risk of causing a sewage spill or blockage as the ground has shifted, causing it to sag and come apart at the joints.

Work to dig up the old pipe and replace it with tougher new PVC pipe will begin on 15 August and will take up to three weeks.

“It’s a tricky job as we have to keep the wastewater moving as we carry out the work. We’ll be closing that section of Gilbert Street to vehicles while the work is underway and we’d like to thank people who live and drive through the area for bearing with us,” said NPDC Three Waters Network Manager Jaco Beeslaar.

“Some of the sewer pipes in the central suburbs date back more than 100 years. For example, pipes in Gover Street were laid in 1905 and in parts of Pendarves Street in 1912. We’re replacing them as they wear out so we can future-proof our infrastructure and because we’re committed to environmental excellence as part of our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.”

The work will run past the Gilbert Street entrance to Pukekura Park, but pedestrian access will remain open.

FAST FACTS

NPDC committed to investing $248 million from 2021-31 to fix the district’s plumbing.

In the 2022-23 financial year, we replaced about 900 metres of old sewer pipes: 370 metres in Waitara and the rest in New Plymouth.

This financial year, about 1,400 metres of old sewer pipes are scheduled for renewal.

We operate a centralised treatment plant, 34 pump stations and 631km sewer network.

The plant collects and treats sewage from urban areas of New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Inglewood and Ōākura and returns clean water to the environment.

On average, we handle 25 million litres of wastewater each day, looking after more than 37,200 properties in the district.

