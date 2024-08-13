First Security Prison Escort And Court Custodial Officers Begin Industrial Action

E tū members at First Security who work as prison escort and court custodial officers began industrial action yesterday, after the company’s refusal to improve an inadequate offer.

Prison escorts and court custodial officers (PECCs) are responsible for transporting and supervising prisoners between prisons, courts, hospitals, and other locations. They also provide security and custodial services at courts, ensuring the safety of judges, staff, witnesses, and the public.

First Security is offering a pay rise to $30 for the base rate, which is still lower than what other agencies pay, and are refusing the members’ reasonable claims for improvements to sick leave, annual leave, and overtime payments.

The first step of their industrial action is an overtime ban, meaning workers will only do their minimum required hours and not accept further work. As workers do more than 10 hours a day on average, this is expected to have a significant impact on their operations.

Three E tū delegates have said why they’re taking action.

“Our staff are undervalued. All we want is decent conditions and pay, and to be treated fairly,” says Tai Henry.

“We know our job conditions are worse than at other agencies where people are doing similar work to us. But we get worse pay and longer hours. It’s not right. It’s not fair.”

Delegate Tarras Andrews shares the sentiment.

“We’re frustrated. All we’re asking is to have parity with other workers in this industry and come close to the same level,” Tarras says.

Delegate Piilua Sio says the company isn’t giving the workers the respect they deserve.

“First Security is slapping us in the face and not taking us seriously,” Piilua says.

E tū Director Georgie Dansey says First Security needs to step up and value their workers properly.

“The workers at First Security working in prison escort and court custodial services do a very important and skilled job. They work long hours and deserve adequate pay and conditions for the work they do.

“Our members at First Security are frustrated that workers employed elsewhere, doing the same job, have better pay and conditions than they do. We are asking for a decent pay offer, as well as adequate overtime rates that reflect conditions that other workers in the industry have.

“Our members are disappointed at the recent offer which undervalues their work and the value they bring to First Security. Although reluctant to take industrial action, it is a necessary step to ensure that workers in the industry are supported by their employer to do their job.”

