Stratford District Council Votes To Retain Māori Ward For 2025 Election

Today, in front of a full public gallery, Stratford District Council (SDC) resolved to retain its Māori Ward and undertake a binding poll alongside the 2025 local government elections to determine the future of the seat from 2028 onwards.

The need for this decision now was the result of new legislation recently passed by the Government.

The Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act was passed in late July and requires SDC to make one of the following decisions before 6 September 2024:

Retain the Māori Ward and undertake a binding poll alongside the 2025 elections

Disestablish the Māori Ward and either roll back to the previous representation model or undertake a shortened representation review in September 2024.

Mayor Neil Volzke says, “It’s disappointing that we’ve been put in this position. This requirement has shown a total lack of respect for council to make a decision that affects our community. A ballot is the best of the 2 options and it is wrong that we don’t have the option of endorsing the earlier decision of council.”

“Council’s decision today, now puts the future of Māori Wards in the hands of our community,” he says. “Those enrolled to vote will get to have their say on the matter in a poll to be held October 2025.”

Elected members expressed their concern with the process undertaken by the coalition government, the inconsistency reflected in the legislation passed, and the potential for harm and misinformation within the community as a result.

Councillor Clive Tongaawhikau says, “My role on Council is to have the eyes, ears and heart of Māori, and I’m here because my people asked me to be. It’s important for our community to have different perspectives and matauranga around the table when making decisions to benefit and encompass everyone. I hope we can all walk together on this journey, and that retaining the Māori Ward for future local elections is seen as a positive outcome for all.”

Before the decision report was discussed and voted on, Councillors heard from Ngapari Nui and Graham Young from Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui, Anaru Marshall and Sam Tamarapa from Te Kahui Maru, and John Hooker and Emma Gardiner from Te Korowai o Ngaruahine in the public forum.

Their kōrero collectively touched on the positive collaboration between iwi and council and better outcomes for the whole community that results in having a Māori Ward, in addition to it being just one way to honour the partnership principles in Te Tiriti o Waitangi/The Treaty of Waitangi.

Key points

Councils that have a poll in 2025 will retain Māori wards until 2028.

The binding poll must be undertaken by Council at its own cost. There is no financial support from the Government on this requirement.

The 2025 poll will determine if the Māori Ward is retained for subsequent local elections in 2028 and 2031.

The Māori Ward Councillor is elected by those on the Māori Electoral Roll.

