Gang Insignia Legislation – National Iwi Chairs Forum Concerned With Impact On Whānau

The National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tangata Co Chairs, Rahui Papa and Dame Naida Glavish, raise their concerns of upcoming changes to the gang insignia legislation in New Zealand. “While we understand the police have a responsibility to enforce the law, we also recognise the potential impact this legislation will likely have on Māori whānau and communities,” says Mr Papa.

Members of the National Iwi Chairs Forum expressed their concerns about police enforcement responsibilities under the new law, during a recent meeting with Police Commissioner, Andrew Coster. Pointing out the increased presence could lead to conflict and negatively impact whānau, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas where gang presence is entrenched.

“The goal should be to find solutions that uphold the intent of the legislation while also respecting the cultural identity and values of Māori in Aotearoa,” says Dame Naida Glavish.

“It is our hope that we can encourage Māori whānau to consider the consequences of continuing to visibly display gang insignia in public spaces, and to make choices that prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

At the same time, the National Iwi Chairs Forum call on the police to exercise discretion and understanding in their enforcement of this law. “Police must work closely with us to ensure any actions taken do not further marginalise our whānau,” says Dame Naida Glavish. “The trauma caused by authorising police to invade the privacy of whānau in their own homes will have detrimental impacts not just for individual whānau, but entire communities.”

“We stand ready to support both our whānau and the police in navigating this new legislation. Together, we can find a path forward that upholds the law while also protecting the cultural and community fabric of Aotearoa.”

