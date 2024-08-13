Serious Crash: SH16, Huapai - Waitematā

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 16 in Huapai this evening.

The crash was reported at around 5.30pm, involving a vehicle and a motorbike.

At this stage, the motorbike rider has been assessed as being in a serious condition at the scene.

A section of Main Road / State Highway 16 is currently closed with diversions in place.

Those diversions are in place at the intersections with Tapu and Oraha Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will attend the scene.

Police advise motorists to expect delays on their commute this evening.

