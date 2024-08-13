Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Banners Erected In Protest Of Treaty Principles Bill

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Reanga Taketake

A large tino rangatiratanga flag with a “Protect te Tiriti Together” banner were erected at Ōhinerau (Mt Hobson) on Tuesday morning.

Flaxroots movement Reanga Taketake have claimed responsibility for the banners.

They have done so in protest of the Treaty Principles Bill, and to raise public awareness of its “devastating implications”.

A spokesperson for Reanga Taketake explained their choice of location:

“To put this Haki [flag] on this tūpuna maunga is ideal, as it was a pā to the mana whenua of this area. We are trying to whakamana them the best way we know how.”

“It is also Act leader David Seymour’s electorate… this is a wero to part of the three-headed taniwha called the leadership of this government”

David Seymour's Treaty Principles Bill, proposes a redefinition of the government's understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A draft version of the Treaty Principles Bill was leaked in February, and has been criticised as “constitutionally destructive” in an open letter signed by over 150 organisations.

“The placing of this Haki is a karanga to all people.”

“It’s to help raise awareness about the bill and the devastating implications it has to all people within Aotearoa, and the responsibility we all have in protecting Te Tiriti."

Sources:

https://medium.com/actionstation/open-letter-to-christopher-luxon-stop-the-treaty-principles-bill-f1c49ae585af

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/507090/government-confirms-leaked-document-was-a-ministry-treaty-principles-bill-memo

