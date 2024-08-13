Survey Shows Stratford District Great For Well-being, But Residents Want Clarity Around Rates And Value For Money

The 2023/24 results of an independent survey on residents’ satisfaction of Stratford District Council (SDC) services, shows people want better value for money from their rates, and more clarity around how rates are spent.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says that while people enjoy their lifestyle in the district, and rate their overall well-being and council facilities highly, it’s been a hard year for councils right across the country.

“With the last year burdened by rates rise discussions and the additional workload on local government from central government without any cost recovery in place, I’m not hugely surprised by peoples’ perception of council’s expenditure.”

“It’s clear we’ve got some work to do to help people better understand the use of rates in local government, and some changes to make in other service areas to improve the outcome for our residents,” he says.

The results of the 2023/24 survey are relatively consistent year-on-year. Overall satisfaction with Council’s performance is at 59% (up 2%) and satisfaction with quality of services and facilities reached 69% (up 2%).

Council facilities continue to showcase high satisfaction levels, with the Stratford Library, Visitor Information Centre, and Parks and Walkways consistently receiving high ratings from residents, with 97%, 96%, and 90% respectively. The Aquatic Centre received 75% satisfaction, and Customer Service interactions 82%.

Overall well-being in Stratford is reported as very high, with 80% rating their wellbeing as Good or Excellent. Survey respondents’ also believe Stratford to be a safe place (73%) attractive place (70%) and offered a healthy lifestyle (74%).

Sven says the feedback they receive from the annual survey is invaluable. “I would like to thank everyone that participated. These reports don’t get put in a folder to gather dust. We really strive to do the best we can for the district, and your feedback helps to keep us on track,” he says.

“I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our staff who continue to show up and get the job done for our community.”

How to have your say in the next survey

Customer Satisfaction Surveys over the next 12 months will look slightly different, with a move to deliver the survey invites via email and online only. This results from reducing the annual budget for customer research through the long term plan process, and means instead of a postal invite to a random selection of residents on the electoral roll, survey invites will be sent to residents on our rates by email database and those registered on YourSay.Stratford.govt.nz

It's important for anyone who wants to complete this survey going forward to be signed up to YourSay.Stratford.govt.nz or to be receiving their rates invoices by email. The first survey invites for 2024/25 will be sent later this month.

Sven says, “I encourage everyone who receives the survey to take the time to let us know how we’re doing. Good and bad, we want to hear from you. It’s also essential that our residents involve themselves in other council conversations this year, whether it be bylaw reviews or ideas to improve facilities at Victoria Park, your participation goes a long way to making Stratford the best place it can be.”

Results at a glance

The following list shows the ‘overall satisfaction’ ratings for Council services and facilities from the 2024 survey in comparison to 2023:

Library – 97% (up 1%)

Visitor Information Centre isite – 96% (up 2%)

Parks and Walkways – 90% (no change)

Recycling collection – 84% (down 3%)

Rubbish collection – 82% (down 1%)

Customer Services – 82% (down 1%)

Sportsgrounds – 76% (down 9%)

Aquatic Centre – 75% (down 9%)

Cemeteries – 74% (up 6%)

Public Toilets – 71% (up 4%)

Footpaths – 55% (down 2%)

Roading – 37% (up 7%)

Read the full survey report here: https://www.stratford.govt.nz/our-council/council-documents/annual-residents-survey

