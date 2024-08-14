Police Investigating Methamphetamine Laced Lollies

Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 4:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Lollies found to contain methamphetamine / Supplied: NZ Police
Police can confirm they have received a report from Auckland City Mission regarding food items donated to them, which have been found to contain methamphetamine.

Our initial enquiries have established that the food items concerned – Rinda brand pineapple lollies – may have been distributed to food parcel recipients over the last several weeks.

An investigation is underway and Police are treating the matter as a priority given the risk to the public.

Police are urging anyone who has received the Rinda brand pineapple lollies in a food parcel to not consume the lollies and to secure them out of reach of anyone in the household.

If you do have these lollies in your household, please call Police on 111 so we can retrieve them. Please quote file number 240813/5919.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

