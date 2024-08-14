Crash At Orari Bridge, South Canterbury – SH79 Closed While Police Investigate

A serious crash involving a truck and a car has closed SH79, the Orari Bridge, near Keen Road around 8.30 am today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH79 is closed between Geraldine-Arundel Road and McKenzie St in Geraldine and people are encouraged to avoid this route or opt for a detour.

Light vehicles (cars, vans, utes) detour route:

Northbound: Turn right onto McKenzie Street, Geraldine (off SH79) straight onto Orari Station Road, left onto SH1, left back onto SH79.

Southbound: Reverse directions above.

SH1 is open.

Heavy Vehicle detour:

Northbound heavy traffic can use Inland Scenic Route 72, turn left onto SH1 and back onto SH79. Reverse for southbound.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending the crash this morning.

NZTA’s Canterbury West Coast Facebook page will keep people updated on when the highway reopens: https://www.facebook.com/nztacwc/

Or check this link on the traffic pages: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/475863

Site of the crash below:

