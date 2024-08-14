Walk Or Cycle The New Bridge Before It Opens

Photo/Supplied

Hamiltonians will have the chance to walk, scoot or cycle the city’s newest bridge over the Waikato River later this month before it opens to cars.

Hamilton City Council is in the final stages of building a new bridge over the river, pedestrian and cycle bridge, connecting roads, roundabout and other infrastructure to support nearly 7400 future homes in Peacocke.

On Saturday 31 August between 10am to 2pm, Council is opening the construction gates and inviting all Hamiltonians to come and see the final product for themselves.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is excited to celebrate the project that has been more than a decade in the making, involving previous and current councils, and requiring resource and skillsets from across the country.

“It’s a fantastic milestone to open this bridge, as a gateway to a fabulous new part of our city. This is all about creating a vibrant heart for the growing south-west Hamilton community, including much needed new homes for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians that choose to make Peacocke home.

“This bridge really is a masterpiece and until you get to stand in the middle and experience it for yourself, it’s hard to comprehend how incredible it really is. I’m excited that our community can be part of this special occasion.”

A similar event hosted when the Pukete Bridge opened in 1996 saw thousands turn up to walk the new road.

So, Mayor Southgate said Council is preparing for a crowd.

“This will be a special and fun day for the community. I hope people will come and join us to celebrate, see this amazing piece of engineering for yourself, learn all about how a bridge gets built and what Council is doing in Peacocke.

“There will also be food trucks, music and stands for all to enjoy.”

The bridge will be formally blessed and gifted a name by mana whenua in late-August before opening to traffic soon after the public event.

An exact time and date will not be announced to manage traffic on the wider network and ensure public safety.

Catch up on the bridge’s progress at hamilton.govt.nz/bridgetimelapse

Details

What: Walk and cycle the new bridge

When: Pop down anytime between 10am and 2pm, Saturday 31 August

Where: Kairokiroki Drive, at the south end of Wairere Drive, next to the Hamilton Gardens.

How to get there: Jump on your bike, scooter, or walk along the Te Awa River Ride to access the site.

Peacocke is being built with the support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, made up of a $180.3 million 10-year interest-free loan and $110.1 million of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Peacocke programme will deliver a new bridge, a transport network that caters for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists, parks, and strategic water, wastewater and stormwater networks. Other work includes protecting and enhancing the environment, including the extensive gully system, opening the area to the Waikato River, and investigating community facilities which are also important parts of creating a new community in Peacocke.

When completed, Peacocke will be home for up to 20,000 Hamiltonians.

© Scoop Media

