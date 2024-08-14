Man Clocked 70kph Over The Speed Limit In Nelson

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Nathan Snell, Road Policing Team Leader:

A 24-year-old Nelson man found his car being impounded on the back of a tow truck after he was caught driving more than 70kph over the speed limit.

The man was clocked travelling at the dangerous speed on Whakatu Drive yesterday at around 12.50pm. This is a road which has a speed limit of 100kph.

He has been summonsed to appear in Nelson District Court on a charge of Driving at a Dangerous Speed.

Driving at an excessive speed will have only one outcome for not only the driver and any passengers, but for anyone they crash into.

Speed is identified as a contributing factor in about 30% of road deaths in New Zealand which is why Police will not tolerate this type of arrogant and dangerous behaviour. Fatal crashes affect more than just those involved; Families, friends, colleagues and emergency services deal with the trauma of losing loved ones as a result of unsafe driving.

Tasman Police will continue to do their part to prevent tragedy on our roads, but we are only one part of this – ultimately, it comes down to drivers making the right decision when they get behind the wheel.

