Crash At Orari Bridge – SH79 Reopens Before Midday

SH79 at Orari Bridge has reopened after a serious crash earlier today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Motorists are advised to take care around the bridge area and roads around Geraldine as traffic movements get back to normal.

The Police Serious Crash Unit attended the crash this morning.

Site of the crash below:

