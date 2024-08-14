Operation Tirade: Investigation Update Into Methamphetamine Lollies

Operation Tirade is now underway into branded lollies in the Auckland region that have been found to contain methamphetamine.

Late yesterday, Police were notified by the Auckland City Mission about Rinda brand pineapple lollies which had been donated to them.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation is still in its early stages.

“We currently have a team of eight working on this investigation, supported by our 24 hour response coverage.”

There are a three key focuses for Police at this point.

“Firstly, it is vital that the public are aware of these lollies and ensure they are secured and handed over to Police,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Our investigation is looking into how far these lollies have been circulated and ensure we can secure these items, to minimise harm.”

Police are also investigating the origin of the of the methamphetamine and perception is that it has been imported into New Zealand.

As part of this we are working with a number of partner agencies.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says: “Drug importation is complex and organised criminal groups use a range of measures to evade law enforcement agencies to import these illicit substances into New Zealand and we have seen this before.

“Police and our partners work hard to disrupt these illicit concealments from reaching our communities and we hold those responsible, to account.”

Forensic testing has been carried out on one of the lollies seized by Police yesterday, with confirmation that they are methamphetamine.

Police are treating these lollies as fully contaminated until we can prove otherwise.

Police are also looking at further forensic opportunities surrounding those lollies that have been seized.

“Since yesterday we have been contacted by a number of people who have been in possession of these lollies, and I acknowledge them for coming forward so quickly,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

One pensioner based in Auckland CBD was in possession of one lolly, and one man handed in at least four to the front counter, here in the city last night.

“There will no doubt be further people to come forward and I continue to urge anyone to ring us as soon as possible.”

It is vital for Police that these lollies are taken out of circulation as soon as possible.

Police are aware of three people that have sought medical assistance as a result, and we are not aware of anyone else in hospital.

A charity worker was taken to Auckland City Hospital last night and was discharged overnight.

That woman was experiencing symptoms of being affected after tasting a lolly.

We have recovered a further four lollies as a result.

Police are also aware of two young people that have been taken to hospital after initially tasting the lollies and spitting them out.

They are a child and teenager, both reported to be well having returned negative test results.

This afternoon Police recovered a further six lollies from a family in Otahuhu.

Again, they experienced the unpleasant taste and did not consume them

Police will provide further updates as these are available.

“Given the complexities of drug importation it may take some time for us to build a clearer understanding of how this has happened,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The public can be assured that Police are taking this matter extremely seriously.”

Police acknowledge the support and cooperation of the Auckland City Mission.

They are providing a vital service to a number of vulnerable communities and people.

“We understand the concern they are experiencing after what has happened, and Police are clear there is no indication of any wrongdoing on their part.

“I reiterate that anyone who is in possession of these Rinda branded lollies to contact Police.”

Contact 105 or 111 quoting the file number 240813/5919.

If you are concerned you may have consumed one of these lollies and are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently.

You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.

