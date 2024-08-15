Soldiers’ Block Restoration Reveals Hidden Architectural Secrets

Hardboard covering windows has been stripped back to reveal how external windows could be slid open, allowing for greater movement of air. Photo/Supplied.



Restoration work on Soldiers’ Block at the historic Queen Mary Hospital in Hanmer Springs is revealing hidden architectural secrets from the past.

Hurunui Council’s Chief Strategy and Community officer Judith Batcher says good progress is being made on the restoration and earthquake strengthening project, with walls and ceilings being stripped back to reveal some of the building’s original architectural details.

Soldiers’ Block was opened on 3 June 1916 as a convalescent hospital for soldiers returning from World War 1 who were suffering from a newly diagnosed nervous disorder that doctors were calling shell shock. The building was designed to allow for maximum sunshine and fresh air, made possible by the building’s two octagonal wings and other features now being uncovered through the restoration project.

“Internal doors as well as internal and external windows that had been covered over with hardboard have been uncovered during the works,” says Batchelor. “An exciting surprise that has been revealed is the detail on the external windows. We can now see hinges on the internal sills, which meant that the sill could be tipped back, revealing a cavity where the window could slide into.”

Having the windows slide into the wall cavity would have maximised the air flow into the building, Batchelor says.

“The early 20th Century saw the recognition of access to open air as being as crucial for improving health. Among preventative measures in hospital design at this time were large, opening windows and open verandas from which patients were able to gain fresh air.”

Wherever possible, doors and features are being reused in the restoration works, Batchelor says.

The project is on schedule for the formal reopening of the building to the public on Anzac weekend 2025.

