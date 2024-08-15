Road Closure: Kennedy Road, And SH50, Napier

Police have closed part of Kennedy Road and State Highway 50 in Pirimani, Napier, after an incident at the Expressway overpass.

Emergency services were notified about 10.50am.

Kennedy Road is closed in both directions between Kennedy Road off-ramp and Downing Avenue. The Kennedy Road overpass, State Highway 50, will also be closed between Taradale Road and the Kennedy Road off-ramp.

Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

© Scoop Media

