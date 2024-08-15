Eight Arrests Following Fleeing Driver Incidents In Auckland

Police in Tāmaki Makaurau have taken eight people into custody, following two fleeing driver incidents in the early hours of this morning.

The first incident occurred at around 2.14am, when a Police unit sighted a vehicle being driven dangerously and at high speed along Lincoln Road, in Henderson.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, the Area Prevention Manager for Waitematā West, says the vehicle failed to stop for Police.

“The vehicle continued to travel at high speed and given the nature of driving it was not pursued.

“It was later seen exiting the Northwestern Motorway, and the Police Eagle helicopter was able to monitor its travel through New Lynn.

“Eagle observed as it stopped outside an address on Tahi Terrace in Glen Eden as both occupants exited the vehicle and went inside the home,” she says.

Police staff on the ground approached the address, with a man and woman taken into custody.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, and the 27-year-old woman has been charged with breaching bail.

Police are opposing bail for both parties.

“This was great work from all Police staff involved. We hope these swift arrests are reassuring to our West Auckland locals and the wider community.”

At around the same time, another fleeing driver incident was taking place across the city in Mission Bay.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says a Police unit sighted two stolen vehicles being driven at speed at around 2.08am.

Both vehicles failed to stop.

“A decision was made not to pursue them due to this dangerous driving, but staff were soon able to successfully deploy spikes on both vehicles in Saint Heliers.”

The vehicles were located abandoned a short time later.

“We located six young people nearby and they were taken into custody. They were aged between 11 and 15 years old,” she says.

“Both stolen vehicles were able to be recovered for their owners.”

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old are scheduled to appear in the Auckland Youth Court today facing two counts each of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

“These vehicles travelling at high-speed pose risks to the drivers and the wider community, so it is pleasing we have resolved this matter,” Inspector Dolheguy says.

