Learn To Wipe Out Northland’s Worst Weeds At Free Workshops

Northlanders keen to join the fight to tackle the region’s worst weeds can learn how at Northland Regional Council’s free weeds workshops next month.

Council’s pest plant experts will be sharing tips at a series of workshops in Kaikohe, Awanui, Baylys Beach, and Whangārei from Monday 02 September to Thursday 05 September.

Councillor Jack Craw, who chairs the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says the workshops are a great chance to plan ahead and get ready for the busy ‘weed knockdown period’ once the warmth of spring starts to take hold.

"To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitokerau we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard, and other special places they care about. Our workshops are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference", says Cr Craw.

"The workshops are hands-on and delivered in a relaxed and fun way to help people learn how best to tackle a wide variety of nasties, including wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet."

The workshops will include a short presentation, hands-on identification tips and information on control options, including chemicals and other methods.

Two workshops will be held on Monday 02 September at Kaikohe Memorial Hall (13 Memorial Avenue, Kaikohe), the first from 9am-noon and the second from 1pm-4pm.

On Tuesday 03 September, a workshop will be held at Kā Uri (235 State Highway 1, Awanui) from 9am-noon.

On Wednesday 04 September another workshop will be held at the Bill Hyland Community Centre (52 Seaview Road, Baylys Beach) from 9am-noon.

A final three workshops will be held on Thursday 05 September at Barge Park Showgrounds (474 Maunu Road, Whangārei). The first will be held from 9am-noon, another from 1pm-4pm and a final session from 6pm-9pm.

Spaces are limited. Those wanting to attend should register at www.nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact Biosecurity Specialist Sara Brill on freephone 0800 002 004.

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub

