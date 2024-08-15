Funding Not Dried Up For Drought-Stricken Hurunui Farmers

Photo/Supplied

This week Waikari/Scargill farmers Hamish and Caroline Murray talked through the challenges of the dry year that Hurunui farmers are experiencing, with Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson.

Since April the Murrays have been hoping and praying for rain, its absence cemented in the lack of winter crops, the rapid rate at which the silage pit is being depleted, and the underwhelming flush of grass in the paddocks as spring approaches.

“This dry year has come at a big cost, and as farmers we’re all in the same boat,” said Hamish.

The 50 millimetres of rain in the last couple of weeks has been well received by the couple, they are grateful things are “trying to grow.” Hamish said with added challenges like low commodity prices and high interest rates, plus navigating destocking then having to restock down the track, the big question for farmers is how long it will take to come out the other side.

“And we’ve never seen so many frosts in May and June in recent memory. You just couldn’t get a more perfect storm than what we’ve had in the last few months.”

Murray acknowledged the great support work being carried out by Rural Support Trust, Hurunui District Landcare Group and North Canterbury Vets. The challenge is trying to reach all farmers, and it’s important for neighbours to keep an eye on each other too.

“Amazing things are happening out there as everyone tries to support each other.”

Minister Patterson acknowledged a number of areas around New Zealand that were classified as an adverse event earlier in the year have now come out, but the Hurunui District hasn’t.

Standing in front of Murray’s woolshed, Minister Patterson announced the government will be providing $20,000 with the Farmers Adverse Events Trust, while the Veterinary Association and Boehringer Ingelheim will contribute an additional $18,000 to deliver specialist veterinary support to drought-affected farmers in the Hurunui District.

A further $30,000 contribution will go to the Hurunui Mayoral Fund to ensure targeted assistance is available to those farmers identified the most critical in need.

These figures are in addition to the funding provided to the region earlier this year. Back in March, dry conditions equated to a medium-scale adverse event across multiple regions, this classification unlocking around $170,000 in extra funding for Rural Support Trusts to provide early on-the-ground support for affected farmers.

Minister Patterson added that tax relief is available through the Income Equalisation Scheme, which is designed to help with on farm cashflow.

He praised the leadership of the Adverse Events Committee, chaired by local farmer Dan Hodgen and well supported by Mayor Marie Black.

Hodgen said he’s looking forward to a good system being established that can be used for similar adverse events in the future, where timing is critical for both farmer and animal welfare.

Mayor Black said the support of central government now and into the future is gratefully received, and vital.

“This support from central government for our communities must be maintained as these dry conditions continue to be experienced throughout Hurunui.”

© Scoop Media

