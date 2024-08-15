Police Appealing For Information Following Damage Caused To Power Structures, Winton

Winton Police are appealing for information following damage caused to power structures in the area early Wednesday morning.

The damage is believed to have been caused between midnight and 12:30am on Wednesday morning, with more damage discovered that night.

Damage has been reported at sites on Marshall Road and Oporo Flat Road, Northhope, Winton Spar Bush Road, Riverside Road, Dipton Flat Road and South Hillend Dipton Road.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling in those areas between midnight and 12:30am on Wednesday, or during the evening, especially if you saw any suspicious behaviour or have dashcam footage.

If you have information that could assist Police in identifying those involved, please call 105 or online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 by clicking ‘update report’.

Please reference file number 240814/8661.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

