Komiti Recommends Greater Wellington Retains Māori Constituency

Greater Wellington’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti has today recommended that the regional council affirm its commitment to establish a Māori constituency.

The commitment was made in October 2023 for the 2025 and 2028 triennial local elections, with unanimous support from Greater Wellington’s six mana whenua partners: Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Taranaki Whānui ki te Ūpoko o te Ika, Rangitāne ō Wairarapa and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa.

Te komiti chair, Hikitia Ropata, says today’s recommendation is the right thing to do, and puts the Council on the right side of history.

“We made a commitment to Māori - that Māori voices would be heard from a seat at the council table – and today’s recommendation by te komiti honours that commitment,” Cr Ropata says.

“This government’s approach to their so-called Māori wards bill is not only disrespectful, but destructive, and comes at the significant cost to ratepayers and local decision-making.

“Bravery is speaking up for what you believe - but doing what’s right means staying true to your word, and standing up against the systemic racism that continues to plague local and central government.”

Te komiti deputy chair, Daran Ponter, says by requiring councils to affirm or rescind Māori constituencies, the government is overriding democratic rights and principles.

“The decision made last October by regional councillors is in the best interests of the Wellington Region, and reflects the views of the communities we represent,” Cr Ponter says.

“A Māori constituency does not replace the Council’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations to mana whenua but creates a mechanism for Māori to have dedicated representation in local government.”

Te komiti also recommended that the Council adopts the name ‘Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui’ for the Māori Constituency as part of its initial representation proposal for the 2025 elections.

“This name recognises the whakapapa and history of the Wellington Region as well as te ao Māori, forming a fitting identity for the seat that will represent the Māori of this region,” Cr Ropata adds.

Greater Wellington will consider the recommendations at a Council meeting on 27 August.

