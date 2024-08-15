Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Scam Alert: Calls From Police Station Numbers

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 6:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

NZ Police are aware of a scam where members of the public are receiving calls from what appear to be Police Station numbers. 

These are not calls from NZ Police – we are aware and are investigating this. 

If you have had missed calls from what appears to be a Police Station number you can disregard them.

However if you have provided any personal details during a call matching this description, please contact your bank, then report to Police online. 

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the Netsafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/

