Ruapehu Mayor And MPs Highlight Importance Of MTFJ Programme For Local Youth

The Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) is not just about finding jobs; it’s about creating sustainable, long-term outcomes that benefit both our youth and the wider community. L2R: MTFJ Coordinator James Towers, Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton, Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger, Rangitikei MP Suze Redmayne, Kaleb Leith, Jess and Sam Brenchley of Absolute Meat in Taumarunui / Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton hosted Rangitikei MP Suze Redmayne, and MP for Taranaki-King Country Barbara Kuriger, at Absolute Meat in Taumarunui to celebrate a successful work experience placement organised under the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme.

Mayor Kirton emphasised the vital role that the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme is playing in supporting Ruapehu youth, particularly in the face of challenging economic conditions that have disproportionately affected young people.

"As our communities navigate the current tough economy, the MTFJ programme is proving to be a critical lifeline for many youth who have been disproportionately affected," he said.

“In these hard economic times, our youth are often the first to feel the impact, whether it’s in terms of limited job opportunities or disruptions to their education. The MTFJ program offers them a pathway to positive activity, be it through education, employment, training or other experiences.”

Mayor Kirton highlighted that a core strength of the MTFJ program is its deep connections to the local community. “What makes this program so effective is the way it leverages relationships with the community. “By working closely with local employers, business sectors, and education providers, the program can offer tailored opportunities that directly meet the needs of our young people and the local economy. The work experience placement at Absolute Meat is an example of this," he said.

"In this case, Sam and Jess Brenchley of Absolute Meat have been able to give hands-on work experience to young local man Kaleb Leith who has always wanted to become a butcher. The placement has been a win-win for both Kaleb and Absolute Meats with Kaleb being able to confirm that his goal of becoming a butcher is the future he would like for himself," he said.

Ruapehu MTFJ Coordinator James Towers said this work experience placement highlights how MTFJ isn’t just about finding jobs; it’s about building futures. "By working closely with our community partners, we can tailor our efforts to meet the specific needs of our youth, ensuring they have the support and opportunities they need to succeed.

With the continued support of local employers, education providers, and the community, we can help more of our youth find their place in the world and contribute to the future prosperity of Ruapehu," he said.

Any businesses, organisations, or young persons aged between 16 and 24 wanting to know more about the MTFJ programme please contact James on 020 4168 6902 or via your local Council office.

