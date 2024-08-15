Unwrapping The Magic – Horowhenua Christmas Parade And Carnival Returns

In a top-secret mission that’s been twinkling behind the scenes, Mayor Bernie Wanden has been in direct contact with Santa himself to coordinate this year’s festive magic. They've been huddled over plans, crafting the perfect holiday experience for Horowhenua.

Mayor Bernie Wanden shares, "We’ve been working hard to make sure this year’s celebration is truly special for our community."

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 7 December, because the Horowhenua Christmas Parade and Carnival is set to bring joy and wonder to all.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship from Higgins, this cherished event is all set to go ahead. The parade will kick off at 2pm, starting at a location to be confirmed soon, and will travel through the community before ending at the Levin Domain, where the carnival will take place.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be opening registrations for floats and will share details on how you can get involved. If you’re interested in setting up a market stall, keep an eye out for more information. Mayor Bernie Wanden adds, "This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to participate and showcase their creativity. Whether you're designing a float, setting up a stall, or simply joining the festivities, your involvement helps make this event a true community celebration. Let's come together to create unforgettable Christmas memories."

Higgins Levin Branch Manager, Johan Van Wyk, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations. "We’re thrilled to support the Horowhenua Christmas Parade and Carnival. It's a wonderful occasion that brings the community together, and we're excited to be a part of the magic.”

He adds, "We know how much the community loves this event, and it's a joy to contribute to something that brings smiles to so many faces. We're looking forward to seeing everyone come together and celebrate in the spirit of the season."

Get ready for a day filled with laughter, holiday spirit, and community fun.

