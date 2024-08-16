Hamilton Gardens’ 15-Year Partnership With Gallagher

Hamilton-headquartered and international tech firm Gallagher has secured a 15-year naming partnership for the new visitor hub at the beloved city attraction Hamilton Gardens.

Artist impression of the Gallagher Visitor Centre opening on 18 September 2024.

The Gallagher Visitor Centre, opening 18 September, is the focal point in the $12 million Hamilton Gardens entry precinct development which creates a first impression for visitors worthy of the award-winning destination.

Hamilton City Council Deputy Chief Executive Sean Murray said the Gardens are thrilled to be partnering with Gallagher.

“Gallagher is an international leader and a perfect fit for us to align with for this project given their continued commitment to making a positive impact locally and globally. It is a privilege to have them join us in this new support for Hamilton Gardens.”

Gallagher has long been a supporter of community projects across the city.

“Our discussions to partner on this new era for the Gardens started quite some years ago and now we’re delighted to see the project near completion,” says Gallagher Chief Executive Officer Kahl Betham.

“Helping to reduce cost through sponsorship while taking Hamilton Gardens to the next level takes sustained community effort and we’re proud to play our part. The Gallagher Visitor Centre promises to be a spectacular focal point to the 50 hectares of gardens and parklands inspired by places around the world.

“Hamilton Gardens means so much to so many people – whether it’s a destination to seek inspiration and creativity, or simply a place to spend time with family and friends,” Kahl continues.

“The exciting development will enrich the experience for all visitors from across New Zealand and beyond.

“Hamilton is a brilliant place to live in and visit and we’re pleased to see a range of initiatives across the city that contribute to making it an increasingly vibrant place.”

The entry precinct upgrade includes enhancements to the Hamilton Gardens Café, new retail space, and a park-like setting with additional seating and landscaped grounds. The Gallagher Visitor Centre will also efficiently manage visitor flow and enable further accessibility, security, and visitor comfort.

