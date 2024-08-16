Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Assists Injured Hiker On Mount Taranaki

Mt Taranaki leg injury (Photo/Supplied)

14th August 2024

On Tuesday morning, August 13th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Taranaki for a woman in her 20s who sustained a lower leg injury after a fall while hiking. Due to the difficult terrain and the patient's location at 6,500 feet, she required the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter to assist her in obtaining the medical care she needed. The rescue helicopter can provide critical care to those in remote areas, which may only be accessible by off-road vehicles or helicopters, ensuring they receive the care they require. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today to keep missions like these possible -

https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donat

Background:

Philips Search & Rescue Trust (PSRT) is the charity responsible for fundraising and promotion of the North Island’s largest pool of community helicopters. PSRT was founded in 1985 after an endowment by Philips New Zealand Limited to mark a light aircraft accident near Turangi in which two Philips personnel lost their lives.

Encompassing a fleet of rescue helicopters, the service provides air health and rescue services free of charge to the public on a no-fault basis. The rapid response is powered by an expert crew of pilots, crewmen, paramedics, doctors, flight nurses, and specialist crew. In a life and death situation it is this speed and agility that can make all the difference, with patients able to receive medical treatment whilst en route to a medical facility.

Philips Search & Rescue Trust fundraise for and support:

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Waikato, King Country, Coromandel

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, Bay of Plenty coastal region

Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Lake’s region, Central Plateau

Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, Manawatu, Whanganui

