Arrest Made Following Dangerous Driving, Dunedin

One person has been taken into custody after he was seen driving in a dangerous manner near Waikouaiti, Dunedin this morning.

At around 6:40am, Police responded to reports of a man driving erratically on State Highway 1. Police located the vehicle and signalled for it to stop, which the driver did a short distance later.

Before being taken into custody, the driver allegedly attacked the officer and patrol vehicle.

The driver was transported to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution, and luckily no injuries were sustained by the officer.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week on charges related to the incident.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond says Police would like to thank members of the public who stopped and assisted the sole officer involved in the incident.

“We work hard to stop and prevent dangerous driving, as we know this can and does result in serious and fatal crashes.”

If you see any dangerous driving activity please contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact,” says Senior Sergeant Bond.

